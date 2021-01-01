About this product

• Glass Spoon Pipe for Dry Herb

• Left Carb Hole

• Length: Approx 3”

• Bowl Diameter: Approx .625”

• Mouthpiece, Carb & Draft Hole Diameter: Varies

• Weight: 1.25 oz



These little spoon pipes have big personality! Featuring colored frit and a bold strip of dichro, these pieces will add a little attitude to your smoke sessions. They’re handmade, so the mouthpiece, draft hole, and carb hole sizes vary considerably from piece to piece. Just an extra measure of character, if you ask us! These make excellent gifts, due to their wide range of colors and general adorableness.