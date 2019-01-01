 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Smoking Outlet
Smoking Outlet Cover Photo

Smoking Outlet

The Best Prices on the Best Pieces

The Northwest's Largest Online Headshop
The Northwest's Largest Online Headshop
Full selection of Illuminati Glass Bongs & Dab Rigs
Full selection of Illuminati Glass Bongs & Dab Rigs
Always stay hydrated when you walk in the woods!
Always stay hydrated when you walk in the woods!
Smoking Outlet featured photo 4

About Smoking Outlet

We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices. Our focus is on bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction. Our customers are like us: regular folks on a budget that want glass they can trust at a price they can afford. Our goal is to make you smile while we help you find the best pipe to meet your needs and wants. When you call, we answer, and when you email or hit us up on the chat, we respond right away. We ship fast, and throw in some freebies in every package. We treat people the way we want to be treated, with respect. In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered. SmokingOutlet.net, where you’ll always get “The Best Prices on the Best Pieces.”

Bongs & waterpipes

more products

Bowl pieces

more products

Bubblers

more products

Concentrate storage

more products

Dab & oil rigs

more products

Grinders

more products

Lighters

more products

Nails & attachments

more products

Pipes

more products

Rolling papers

more products

Rolling trays

more products

Scales

more products

Smoking accessories

more products

Available in

United States, Canada, California, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Nevada, Tennessee, New York, Arizona, Connecticut, New Jersey, Utah, New Mexico, Alaska, Illinois, Georgia, Idaho, Maine, Arkansas, Michigan, Ohio, District of Columbia, Iowa, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Alabama, Kansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Wisconsin, Delaware, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming