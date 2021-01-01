About this product
• Double Chamber, Two-Hole Perc, Klein Recycler
• 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass
• 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Tobacco & Legal Dry Herb
• Chromatech Borosilicate Glass w/ Purple Accents & Illuminati Glass Logo
• Height: 9.5”
• Weight: 14.3 oz
• Glass Thickness: .125”
• Base Diameter: 3”
The large Klein by Illuminati Glass is a testament to the beauty of smooth simplicity. An array of curves around the spherical lower chamber form the intake and two klein arms that power this pipe. Starting with the intake stem, your smoke takes a nontraditional route into the chamber via a two hole perc at the joint. From there, water and smoke travel up the thick klein arm at the top, to the upper chamber. As it drains down, water spins in a beautiful vortex before being cycled back into the bottom chamber.
The Chromatech coating on this piece shimmers sensationally, as if it were dipped into an oil slick. As a display piece, there’s nothing better than a Chromatech—and the functionality on this piece is equally elegant.
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
Smoking Outlet is the only online headshop truly giving you The Best Bang For Your Bong. We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle, dedicated to making quality smoking accessories affordable and accessible to all. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices on the market, with our main focus on quality, cheap bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction.
We’re not just here to sell you glass. Our team takes pride in going the extra mile to help you find exactly what you’re looking for; whether it be finding a specific part, matching you to the perfect bong, or even helping you learn more about how your equipment works. If you’re not satisfied with your purchase, you can email us any time and we will make it right.
In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer vapes, grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered.
We offer FREE SHIPPING on all U.S. orders over $100!
SmokingOutlet.net / #SmokingOutlet
