Smoking Outlet
About this product
• Steamroller
• Compact Design
• Front Carb Hole
• Made In USA
• Color: Black and Dark Green
• Legnth: Approx 7”
• Weight: Approx 3.7 oz.
Classic and robust, a steamroller is always a respected pipe to veteran smokers, and Diamond Glass delivers a sturd, quality rendition of this timeless pipe design.
The mouthpiece hole is a hefty 0.25” in diameter, and the bowl’s draft hole and the carb are about 0.125”.
• Compact Design
• Front Carb Hole
• Made In USA
• Color: Black and Dark Green
• Legnth: Approx 7”
• Weight: Approx 3.7 oz.
Classic and robust, a steamroller is always a respected pipe to veteran smokers, and Diamond Glass delivers a sturd, quality rendition of this timeless pipe design.
The mouthpiece hole is a hefty 0.25” in diameter, and the bowl’s draft hole and the carb are about 0.125”.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!