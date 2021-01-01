About this product

• Single Chamber, Open-End Stem Perc

• 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass

• 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Tobacco & Legal Dry Herb

• Teal Borosilicate Glass w/ Duck Inset

• Height: 7.5”

• Weight: 7.3 oz

• Glass Thickness: .125”

• Base Diameter: 2.55”



Everyone deserves a novelty pipe in their collection, to share with your clumsy friends or just for a good laugh. The Duck Crossing water pipe offers plenty of whimsy, with a duck sculpture inhabiting the cutout in the center of the chamber. But it’s also a perfectly functional piece, ideal for beginners! Airflow moves down the intake and through the duck, and is pulled through the water in the chamber. Bubbles are provided by the open-end stem, and the shape of the chamber functions like a giant donut perc for a bit of natural percolation.