About this product

• Glass Spoon Pipe for Dry Herb

• Left Carb Hole

• Length: Approx 4”

• Bowl Diameter: Approx .7”

• Mouthpiece & Carb Hole Diameter: .2”

• Draft Hole Diameter: .125”

• Weight: 2.5 oz



Ever get up for a midnight snack ‘n toke only to realize you left your pipe somewhere you can’t see it? The Glow Octopus Spoon Pipe solves that problem once and for all (as long as it doesn’t end up under a pile of clothes or something). The translucent green glass of the pipe is decorated with a glow-in-the-dark octopus with tentacles that wrap part-way around to the backside of the neck. Don’t let the crotchety facial expression keep you from making this pipe your new best friend!