About this product
• Single Chamber, Ball Perc, Honeycomb Perc
• 18mm Male Joint, Glass on Glass
• 18mm Female Bowl Piece for Tobacco & Legal Dry Herb
• Gender Changer, Nails for Concentrate, and Other Accessories Available
• Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Accents w/Six Arms at the Mouthpiece
• Height: 12.25”
• Weight: 30 oz.
• Glass Thickness: .125”
• Base Diameter: 4.75”
The honeycomb perc at the bottom of the ball perc brings extreme bubbles to the mix. Having tons of bubbles means having tons of smoke, and with the ball perc acting as a splash guard, you get to have some smooth smoke, and a prevention of water entering the neck of the water pipe when you take hits. To add a little twist to this average water pipe, and one of the many things that make this pipe unique, is the 6-arms right below the mouthpiece. Which means you have diffusion for your smoke before the smoke even enters your lungs, an even smoother smoking experience. The base on this water pipe is wide enough to provide stability on just about any surface. Add some water and this pipe won’t be going anywhere while you enjoy it all! Tell me this isn’t the best thing you’ve seen? How about you make it the best pipe you’ve ever gotten? And if you are a first time smoker, let this pipe start off your smoking experience, and start it off with a bang too! Prove me wrong!
• 18mm Male Joint, Glass on Glass
• 18mm Female Bowl Piece for Tobacco & Legal Dry Herb
• Gender Changer, Nails for Concentrate, and Other Accessories Available
• Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Accents w/Six Arms at the Mouthpiece
• Height: 12.25”
• Weight: 30 oz.
• Glass Thickness: .125”
• Base Diameter: 4.75”
The honeycomb perc at the bottom of the ball perc brings extreme bubbles to the mix. Having tons of bubbles means having tons of smoke, and with the ball perc acting as a splash guard, you get to have some smooth smoke, and a prevention of water entering the neck of the water pipe when you take hits. To add a little twist to this average water pipe, and one of the many things that make this pipe unique, is the 6-arms right below the mouthpiece. Which means you have diffusion for your smoke before the smoke even enters your lungs, an even smoother smoking experience. The base on this water pipe is wide enough to provide stability on just about any surface. Add some water and this pipe won’t be going anywhere while you enjoy it all! Tell me this isn’t the best thing you’ve seen? How about you make it the best pipe you’ve ever gotten? And if you are a first time smoker, let this pipe start off your smoking experience, and start it off with a bang too! Prove me wrong!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
Smoking Outlet is the only online headshop truly giving you The Best Bang For Your Bong. We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle, dedicated to making quality smoking accessories affordable and accessible to all. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices on the market, with our main focus on quality, cheap bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction.
We’re not just here to sell you glass. Our team takes pride in going the extra mile to help you find exactly what you’re looking for; whether it be finding a specific part, matching you to the perfect bong, or even helping you learn more about how your equipment works. If you’re not satisfied with your purchase, you can email us any time and we will make it right.
In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer vapes, grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered.
We offer FREE SHIPPING on all U.S. orders over $100!
SmokingOutlet.net / #SmokingOutlet
We’re not just here to sell you glass. Our team takes pride in going the extra mile to help you find exactly what you’re looking for; whether it be finding a specific part, matching you to the perfect bong, or even helping you learn more about how your equipment works. If you’re not satisfied with your purchase, you can email us any time and we will make it right.
In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer vapes, grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered.
We offer FREE SHIPPING on all U.S. orders over $100!
SmokingOutlet.net / #SmokingOutlet