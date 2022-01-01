• Single Chamber, Ball Perc, Honeycomb Perc

• 18mm Male Joint, Glass on Glass

• 18mm Female Bowl Piece for Tobacco & Legal Dry Herb

• Gender Changer, Nails for Concentrate, and Other Accessories Available

• Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Accents w/Six Arms at the Mouthpiece

• Height: 12.25”

• Weight: 30 oz.

• Glass Thickness: .125”

• Base Diameter: 4.75”



The honeycomb perc at the bottom of the ball perc brings extreme bubbles to the mix. Having tons of bubbles means having tons of smoke, and with the ball perc acting as a splash guard, you get to have some smooth smoke, and a prevention of water entering the neck of the water pipe when you take hits. To add a little twist to this average water pipe, and one of the many things that make this pipe unique, is the 6-arms right below the mouthpiece. Which means you have diffusion for your smoke before the smoke even enters your lungs, an even smoother smoking experience. The base on this water pipe is wide enough to provide stability on just about any surface. Add some water and this pipe won’t be going anywhere while you enjoy it all! Tell me this isn’t the best thing you’ve seen? How about you make it the best pipe you’ve ever gotten? And if you are a first time smoker, let this pipe start off your smoking experience, and start it off with a bang too! Prove me wrong!