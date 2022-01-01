About this product
• Double Chamber, Diffused Downstem
• 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass
• 14mm Male Banger Nail for Legal Concentrate
• Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Cartoon Accents
• Height: 8.75”
• Weight: 11.5 oz.
• Glass Thickness: .125”
• Base Width: 4”
Ever feel like you just don’t fit here on Earth? You’re not alone. Don’t worry, we’ve got just what the doctor ordered to help lift your spirits off this strange planet. This little alien will elevate and lift you into outer space where you belong. Introducing the “High Med” Alien Dab Rig, a compact, cute little piece that will surely be the strangest smoking apparatus that your friends have ever seen. Everyone’s going to want to get on board this little guy’s spaceship. It looks small but hits big. This dab rig features a high quality quartz banger and a unique, playful, two chamber design with a single diffused downstem in the main chamber. Images on the surface of the rig include: gold gun, hollow tips, kush med bottle, dice, “high med” thought bubble, digital scale, nug jar, baby bottle, and three drinks.
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
Smoking Outlet is the only online headshop truly giving you The Best Bang For Your Bong. We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle, dedicated to making quality smoking accessories affordable and accessible to all. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices on the market, with our main focus on quality, cheap bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction.
We’re not just here to sell you glass. Our team takes pride in going the extra mile to help you find exactly what you’re looking for; whether it be finding a specific part, matching you to the perfect bong, or even helping you learn more about how your equipment works. If you’re not satisfied with your purchase, you can email us any time and we will make it right.
In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer vapes, grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered.
We offer FREE SHIPPING on all U.S. orders over $100!
SmokingOutlet.net / #SmokingOutlet
