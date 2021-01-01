About this product

• Glass Spoon Pipe for Dry Herb

• Left Carb Hole

• Length: Approx 4.75”

• Bowl Diameter: Approx .85”

• Mouthpiece & Carb Hole Diameter: .2”

• Draft Hole Diameter: .125”

• Weight: 4.3 oz



These imaginative spoon pipes are unique, gorgeous, and 100% hand-made. This version features butterscotch glasswork with a vivid burst of color at the end of the bowl. Everyone will take a turn staring at this piece, as it’s probably the nicest spoon pipe they've ever seen. Definitely one of our all time favorites!