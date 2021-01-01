Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand SMPLSTC CBD

SMPLSTC CBD

ACTV 1500 mg CBD Oil Tincture

Buy Here

About this product

Our ACTV CBD Oil Tincture is our blend of blood orange and strawberry. It's the perfect fix for your mid-day struggle. The combination of citrus berry and our full-spectrum CBD could potentially support any active lifestyle that fits you.

Ingredients:

Pure Full Spectrum CBD Distillate, MCT Oil, Terpenes and Natural Flavoring
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!