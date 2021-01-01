SMPLSTC CBD
About this product
Our ACTV CBD Oil Tincture is our blend of blood orange and strawberry. It's the perfect fix for your mid-day struggle. The combination of citrus berry and our full-spectrum CBD could potentially support any active lifestyle that fits you.
Ingredients:
Pure Full Spectrum CBD Distillate, MCT Oil, Terpenes and Natural Flavoring
Ingredients:
Pure Full Spectrum CBD Distillate, MCT Oil, Terpenes and Natural Flavoring
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!