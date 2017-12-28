SMPLSTC CBD
About this product
SMPLSTC’s CBD flower pre-rolls are an all-natural alternative to CBD oil. Our hemp flower is hand-selected from a derivative of the Green Crack cannabis strain and combines beneficial effects with great tastes. CBD pre-rolls offer the most natural CBD experience by bringing users back to the hemp plant itself.
Green Crack effects
Reported by real people like you
4,678 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Energetic
59% of people report feeling energetic
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
