Grape Star is the kind of strain you’d want to unwind with after a long day at work. Notes of dank white grapes and slightly offensive on the nose followed by a slight spicy fruit taste makes this strain interesting in all of the best ways. The high is calming and euphoric; it’s relaxing properties will make this strain a new staple in your lineup.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Smyth Cannabis Co. is a craft cannabis cultivator and recreational dispensary located in Lowell, Massachusetts. Our dispensary offers the highest quality cannabis flower, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates and more.
Our 15,000 square foot growing facility is controlled to the last detail. Our flower is always properly flushed, cured and hand trimmed without the use of any pesticides, and we grow dozens of different strains at maximum strength and efficiency.