LEMON RASPBERRY | 1500MG Delta-8 THC Oil Tincture | by Canna River | only $29.99
About this product
Succulent raspberries and sour lemons create the candy-like taste that makes Lemon Raspberry one of Canna River's most popular flavors. Now in a Canna River Delta 8 Tincture, you can enjoy it in more ways than one..
Canna River Delta 8 Tinctures harness the power of the entourage effect with a little extra…oomph
Specifications
Natural
1500mg or 3000mg
60ml bottle
Organic MCT Oil
Non-GMO and Vegan
Sugar-Free and Alcohol-Free
USA Grown Hemp
<.3% Delta-9 THC
Third Party Tested
Analytical Documentation
Warning
This product is intended for adults 21 and over. Delta-8 may cause intoxication. Operating a motor vehicle or heavy machinery after using this product is not advised. This product may cause you to fail a THC drug test. You assume full responsibility for all parts related to your purchase and consumption.
Warning
This product is intended for adults 21 and over. Delta-8 may cause intoxication. Operating a motor vehicle or heavy machinery after using this product is not advised. This product may cause you to fail a THC drug test. You assume full responsibility for all parts related to your purchase and consumption.
