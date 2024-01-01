Earthy and woodsy notes dominate, complemented by spicy and herbal accents. Some users also detect subtle hints of fruitiness on the exhale, which adds to its enjoyable smoking experience. Devil's Den is cherished for its potent effects that typically lean towards the indica side of the spectrum. Users often report a deeply relaxing body high that melts away tension and stress. This strain is known for its sedative properties, making it a popular choice for evening or nighttime use. It can also induce a sense of euphoria and contentment, helping users unwind after a long day.

