Search doctors near you
MEDICAL ID REQUIREDDon't have one yet? Get your med card quickly.Search doctors near you
185 products | Last updated:
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Southern Sky Wellness
At Southern Sky Wellness Dispensary, we take pride in being more than just a cannabis dispensary – we are your partners in education, well-being, and empowerment. Located in the heart of Mississippi, we are a beacon of knowledge and quality, dedicated to reshaping the perception of cannabis through education, curation, and transparency.
Leafly member since 2023
Followers: 7
422 Riverwind Drive , Suite C, Pearl, MS
License DSPY00361
cash accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontmedical
Hours and Info (CT)
sunday
Closed
monday
9am - 7pm
tuesday
9am - 7pm
wednesday
9am - 7pm
thursday
9am - 7pm
friday
9am - 7pm
saturday
9am - 7pm
Photos of Southern Sky Wellness
Show all photos