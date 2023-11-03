Leafly

Shop legal, local weed.

Open
Southern Sky Wellness
Southern Sky Wellness
dispensary
Medical

Southern Sky Wellness

PearlMississippi
849.4 miles away
Loading...
MEDICAL ID REQUIREDDon't have one yet? Get your med card quickly.Search doctors near you
185 products | Last updated:

Shop by category

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Shop by strain type

Loading...

Indica

Loading...

Sativa

Loading...

Hybrid

Concentrates

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edibles

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Cartridges

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Pre-rolls

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Topicals

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Accessories

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Other

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Want to see more?

This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.shop all

About this dispensary

Southern Sky Wellness

At Southern Sky Wellness Dispensary, we take pride in being more than just a cannabis dispensary – we are your partners in education, well-being, and empowerment. Located in the heart of Mississippi, we are a beacon of knowledge and quality, dedicated to reshaping the perception of cannabis through education, curation, and transparency.

Leafly member since 2023

Followers: 7
422 Riverwind Drive , Suite C, Pearl, MS
Send a message
Call 601-368-6811
Visit website
License DSPY00361
cash accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontmedical

Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
Closed
monday
9am - 7pm
tuesday
9am - 7pm
wednesday
9am - 7pm
thursday
9am - 7pm
friday
9am - 7pm
saturday
9am - 7pm

Photos of Southern Sky Wellness

Show all photos

1 Review of Southern Sky Wellness

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere