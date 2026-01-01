About this product
Effects: Relaxed, Euphoric, Happy, Calming
Flavors: Sweet, Nutty, Earthy, Syrupy
Best For: Evening Use | Relaxation & Stress Relief | Chill Creative Sessions
Biscotti is a classic indica-dominant strain that’s all about smooth, relaxing vibes. Known for its sweet, slightly syrupy flavor, this strain is perfect for kicking back and taking the edge off after a long day. Whether you’re looking to unwind, get a good night’s sleep, or just chill with some good company, Biscotti delivers a calm, mellow experience every time.
Flavors: Sweet, Nutty, Earthy, Syrupy
Best For: Evening Use | Relaxation & Stress Relief | Chill Creative Sessions
Biscotti is a classic indica-dominant strain that’s all about smooth, relaxing vibes. Known for its sweet, slightly syrupy flavor, this strain is perfect for kicking back and taking the edge off after a long day. Whether you’re looking to unwind, get a good night’s sleep, or just chill with some good company, Biscotti delivers a calm, mellow experience every time.
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About this product
Effects: Relaxed, Euphoric, Happy, Calming
Flavors: Sweet, Nutty, Earthy, Syrupy
Best For: Evening Use | Relaxation & Stress Relief | Chill Creative Sessions
Biscotti is a classic indica-dominant strain that’s all about smooth, relaxing vibes. Known for its sweet, slightly syrupy flavor, this strain is perfect for kicking back and taking the edge off after a long day. Whether you’re looking to unwind, get a good night’s sleep, or just chill with some good company, Biscotti delivers a calm, mellow experience every time.
Flavors: Sweet, Nutty, Earthy, Syrupy
Best For: Evening Use | Relaxation & Stress Relief | Chill Creative Sessions
Biscotti is a classic indica-dominant strain that’s all about smooth, relaxing vibes. Known for its sweet, slightly syrupy flavor, this strain is perfect for kicking back and taking the edge off after a long day. Whether you’re looking to unwind, get a good night’s sleep, or just chill with some good company, Biscotti delivers a calm, mellow experience every time.
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About this brand
Sparq
SPARQ is built around the idea of finding your purpose in this world. We believe that everyone has a unique calling and a reason for being here, and it is our mission to help people - through the experience we provide - discover and pursue that purpose. Based solely in MA, we are a small family business with strong roots in our community. Grow with us!
License(s)
- MA, US: MP282013
- MA, US: MC281717
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