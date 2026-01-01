Sparq
Find Your Sparq
Our story
SPARQ is built around the idea of finding your purpose in this world. We believe that everyone has a unique calling and a reason for being here, and it is our mission to help people - through the experience we provide - discover and pursue that purpose. Based solely in MA, we are a small family business with strong roots in our community. Grow with us!
Brand spotlight video
Product spotlightHere are the top recommended products from Sparq
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Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
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THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax
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THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks
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Vape pens, THC pens, batteries, & weed vaporizers
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Additional information
License(s)
- MA, US: MP282013
- MA, US: MC281717