About this product
Effects: Relaxed, Happy, Uplifted, Balanced
Flavors: Sweet, Cherry, Pastry, Earthy
Best For: Anytime Use, Stress Relief, Creativity, Social Settings
Cherry Pie is a deliciously balanced hybrid cart known for its sweet, pastry-like flavor with rich cherry undertones. Built with reliable hardware and premium, well-sourced terpenes, it delivers smooth, consistent hits that combine uplifting cerebral effects with relaxing body vibes. Perfect for day or night, Cherry Pie offers a flavorful and dependable experience, staying true to the Sparq promise of quality and care.
Flavors: Sweet, Cherry, Pastry, Earthy
Best For: Anytime Use, Stress Relief, Creativity, Social Settings
Cherry Pie is a deliciously balanced hybrid cart known for its sweet, pastry-like flavor with rich cherry undertones. Built with reliable hardware and premium, well-sourced terpenes, it delivers smooth, consistent hits that combine uplifting cerebral effects with relaxing body vibes. Perfect for day or night, Cherry Pie offers a flavorful and dependable experience, staying true to the Sparq promise of quality and care.
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
Effects: Relaxed, Happy, Uplifted, Balanced
Flavors: Sweet, Cherry, Pastry, Earthy
Best For: Anytime Use, Stress Relief, Creativity, Social Settings
Cherry Pie is a deliciously balanced hybrid cart known for its sweet, pastry-like flavor with rich cherry undertones. Built with reliable hardware and premium, well-sourced terpenes, it delivers smooth, consistent hits that combine uplifting cerebral effects with relaxing body vibes. Perfect for day or night, Cherry Pie offers a flavorful and dependable experience, staying true to the Sparq promise of quality and care.
Flavors: Sweet, Cherry, Pastry, Earthy
Best For: Anytime Use, Stress Relief, Creativity, Social Settings
Cherry Pie is a deliciously balanced hybrid cart known for its sweet, pastry-like flavor with rich cherry undertones. Built with reliable hardware and premium, well-sourced terpenes, it delivers smooth, consistent hits that combine uplifting cerebral effects with relaxing body vibes. Perfect for day or night, Cherry Pie offers a flavorful and dependable experience, staying true to the Sparq promise of quality and care.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Sparq
SPARQ is built around the idea of finding your purpose in this world. We believe that everyone has a unique calling and a reason for being here, and it is our mission to help people - through the experience we provide - discover and pursue that purpose. Based solely in MA, we are a small family business with strong roots in our community. Grow with us!
License(s)
- MA, US: MP282013
- MA, US: MC281717
Notice a problem?Report this item