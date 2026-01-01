About this product
Cinnamon Toothpicks deliver a clean, controlled low-dose experience with a bold, familiar bite. Each pick contains 2.5mg, giving you a light, manageable lift you can dial in throughout the day. The warm cinnamon flavor hits first, followed by a smooth, steady effect that keeps your head clear and your mood elevated.
Designed for discretion and precision, these picks fit easily into your routine. No smoke, no smell that lingers, no guesswork.
Effects: Light, Uplifted, Clear-Headed, Balanced
Flavor: Warm Cinnamon, Spiced, Slightly Sweet
Best For: Microdosing, Daytime Use, Focus, Social Setting
Designed for discretion and precision, these picks fit easily into your routine. No smoke, no smell that lingers, no guesswork.
Effects: Light, Uplifted, Clear-Headed, Balanced
Flavor: Warm Cinnamon, Spiced, Slightly Sweet
Best For: Microdosing, Daytime Use, Focus, Social Setting
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
Cinnamon Toothpicks deliver a clean, controlled low-dose experience with a bold, familiar bite. Each pick contains 2.5mg, giving you a light, manageable lift you can dial in throughout the day. The warm cinnamon flavor hits first, followed by a smooth, steady effect that keeps your head clear and your mood elevated.
Designed for discretion and precision, these picks fit easily into your routine. No smoke, no smell that lingers, no guesswork.
Effects: Light, Uplifted, Clear-Headed, Balanced
Flavor: Warm Cinnamon, Spiced, Slightly Sweet
Best For: Microdosing, Daytime Use, Focus, Social Setting
Designed for discretion and precision, these picks fit easily into your routine. No smoke, no smell that lingers, no guesswork.
Effects: Light, Uplifted, Clear-Headed, Balanced
Flavor: Warm Cinnamon, Spiced, Slightly Sweet
Best For: Microdosing, Daytime Use, Focus, Social Setting
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Sparq
SPARQ is built around the idea of finding your purpose in this world. We believe that everyone has a unique calling and a reason for being here, and it is our mission to help people - through the experience we provide - discover and pursue that purpose. Based solely in MA, we are a small family business with strong roots in our community. Grow with us!
License(s)
- MA, US: MP282013
- MA, US: MC281717
Notice a problem?Report this item