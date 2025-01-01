About this product
Effects: Relaxed, Uplifted, Creative, Mellow
Flavors: Sweet, Fruity, Fresh
Best For: Daytime Use | Evening Wind Down
Frosted Cherry is a standout Runtz phenotype with a sweet, crisp, and refreshingly smooth flavor profile. Its silky smoke delivers a balanced, mellow headspace, making it versatile enough for any time of day. Ideal for experienced users seeking a flavorful daytime companion, yet perfectly pleasant for unwinding at night, Frosted Cherry is all about smooth vibes and sweet satisfaction.
About this brand
Sparq
SPARQ is built around the idea of finding your purpose in this world. We believe that everyone has a unique calling and a reason for being here, and it is our mission to help people - through the experience we provide - discover and pursue that purpose. Based solely in MA, we are a small family business with strong roots in our community. Grow with us!
License(s)
- MA, US: MP282013
- MA, US: MC281717
