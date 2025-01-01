Grand Daddy Purp is a legendary indica cart known for its deeply relaxing effects and iconic grape-forward flavor. Crafted with reliable hardware and high-quality, well-sourced terpenes, this cart delivers smooth, consistent hits that melt away stress and help you unwind. With its sweet grape and berry profile, GDP is perfect for evening sessions when you want to relax, reset, and sink into bliss — all backed by the Sparq promise of premium quality.
SPARQ is built around the idea of finding your purpose in this world. We believe that everyone has a unique calling and a reason for being here, and it is our mission to help people - through the experience we provide - discover and pursue that purpose. Based solely in MA, we are a small family business with strong roots in our community. Grow with us!