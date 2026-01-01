About this product
Effects: Relaxed, Sedated, Blissful, Heavy-Bodied
Flavors: Grape, Creamy, Sweet, Smooth
Best For: Nighttime Use, Deep Relaxation, Stress Relief, Sleep Support
Grape Syrup is a rich indica cart derived from Sherb Cream Pie genetics, crafted using strain-specific terpenes distilled from our own Grape Syrup flower and distillate extracted from the plants we cultivated. Its flavor is thick, sweet, and unmistakably grape-forward with a creamy finish, delivering a soothing, full-body melt perfect for winding down. Ideal for easing stress, settling in for the night, or sinking into deep relaxation, Grape Syrup reflects Sparq’s commitment to flavor, potency, and craft.
Flavors: Grape, Creamy, Sweet, Smooth
Best For: Nighttime Use, Deep Relaxation, Stress Relief, Sleep Support
Grape Syrup is a rich indica cart derived from Sherb Cream Pie genetics, crafted using strain-specific terpenes distilled from our own Grape Syrup flower and distillate extracted from the plants we cultivated. Its flavor is thick, sweet, and unmistakably grape-forward with a creamy finish, delivering a soothing, full-body melt perfect for winding down. Ideal for easing stress, settling in for the night, or sinking into deep relaxation, Grape Syrup reflects Sparq’s commitment to flavor, potency, and craft.
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About this product
Effects: Relaxed, Sedated, Blissful, Heavy-Bodied
Flavors: Grape, Creamy, Sweet, Smooth
Best For: Nighttime Use, Deep Relaxation, Stress Relief, Sleep Support
Grape Syrup is a rich indica cart derived from Sherb Cream Pie genetics, crafted using strain-specific terpenes distilled from our own Grape Syrup flower and distillate extracted from the plants we cultivated. Its flavor is thick, sweet, and unmistakably grape-forward with a creamy finish, delivering a soothing, full-body melt perfect for winding down. Ideal for easing stress, settling in for the night, or sinking into deep relaxation, Grape Syrup reflects Sparq’s commitment to flavor, potency, and craft.
Flavors: Grape, Creamy, Sweet, Smooth
Best For: Nighttime Use, Deep Relaxation, Stress Relief, Sleep Support
Grape Syrup is a rich indica cart derived from Sherb Cream Pie genetics, crafted using strain-specific terpenes distilled from our own Grape Syrup flower and distillate extracted from the plants we cultivated. Its flavor is thick, sweet, and unmistakably grape-forward with a creamy finish, delivering a soothing, full-body melt perfect for winding down. Ideal for easing stress, settling in for the night, or sinking into deep relaxation, Grape Syrup reflects Sparq’s commitment to flavor, potency, and craft.
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About this brand
Sparq
SPARQ is built around the idea of finding your purpose in this world. We believe that everyone has a unique calling and a reason for being here, and it is our mission to help people - through the experience we provide - discover and pursue that purpose. Based solely in MA, we are a small family business with strong roots in our community. Grow with us!
License(s)
- MA, US: MP282013
- MA, US: MC281717
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