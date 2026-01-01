About this product
Effects: Relaxed, Euphoric, Sleepy, Calm
Flavors: Grape, Candy, Sweet, Fruity
Best For: Evening Use, Relaxation, Stress Relief, Sleep Aid
Grape Syrup is a potent indica that delivers a smooth, full-body calm perfect for unwinding after a long day. With sweet, candy-like grape flavors and a rich, fruity finish, this strain is ideal for deep relaxation, easing stress, or getting ready for a restful night. Crafted with care and consistency, Grape Syrup brings the kind of chill you can count on.
Flavors: Grape, Candy, Sweet, Fruity
Best For: Evening Use, Relaxation, Stress Relief, Sleep Aid
Grape Syrup is a potent indica that delivers a smooth, full-body calm perfect for unwinding after a long day. With sweet, candy-like grape flavors and a rich, fruity finish, this strain is ideal for deep relaxation, easing stress, or getting ready for a restful night. Crafted with care and consistency, Grape Syrup brings the kind of chill you can count on.
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About this product
Effects: Relaxed, Euphoric, Sleepy, Calm
Flavors: Grape, Candy, Sweet, Fruity
Best For: Evening Use, Relaxation, Stress Relief, Sleep Aid
Grape Syrup is a potent indica that delivers a smooth, full-body calm perfect for unwinding after a long day. With sweet, candy-like grape flavors and a rich, fruity finish, this strain is ideal for deep relaxation, easing stress, or getting ready for a restful night. Crafted with care and consistency, Grape Syrup brings the kind of chill you can count on.
Flavors: Grape, Candy, Sweet, Fruity
Best For: Evening Use, Relaxation, Stress Relief, Sleep Aid
Grape Syrup is a potent indica that delivers a smooth, full-body calm perfect for unwinding after a long day. With sweet, candy-like grape flavors and a rich, fruity finish, this strain is ideal for deep relaxation, easing stress, or getting ready for a restful night. Crafted with care and consistency, Grape Syrup brings the kind of chill you can count on.
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About this brand
Sparq
SPARQ is built around the idea of finding your purpose in this world. We believe that everyone has a unique calling and a reason for being here, and it is our mission to help people - through the experience we provide - discover and pursue that purpose. Based solely in MA, we are a small family business with strong roots in our community. Grow with us!
License(s)
- MA, US: MP282013
- MA, US: MC281717
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