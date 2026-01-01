About this product
Effects: Relaxed, Euphoric, Sleepy, Calm
Flavors: Pine, Earthy, Herbal, Citrus
Best For: Evening Use, Stress Relief, Pain Management, Relaxation
Hardcore OG is a potent indica cart that delivers deeply relaxing effects with every pull. Crafted with reliable hardware and high-quality, well-sourced terpenes, it offers smooth, consistent hits with a classic earthy and pine-forward flavor profile, complemented by subtle citrus notes. Perfect for evening unwinding, stress relief, or pain management, Hardcore OG embodies the Sparq standard of premium quality and dependable performance.
Flavors: Pine, Earthy, Herbal, Citrus
Best For: Evening Use, Stress Relief, Pain Management, Relaxation
Hardcore OG is a potent indica cart that delivers deeply relaxing effects with every pull. Crafted with reliable hardware and high-quality, well-sourced terpenes, it offers smooth, consistent hits with a classic earthy and pine-forward flavor profile, complemented by subtle citrus notes. Perfect for evening unwinding, stress relief, or pain management, Hardcore OG embodies the Sparq standard of premium quality and dependable performance.
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About this product
Effects: Relaxed, Euphoric, Sleepy, Calm
Flavors: Pine, Earthy, Herbal, Citrus
Best For: Evening Use, Stress Relief, Pain Management, Relaxation
Hardcore OG is a potent indica cart that delivers deeply relaxing effects with every pull. Crafted with reliable hardware and high-quality, well-sourced terpenes, it offers smooth, consistent hits with a classic earthy and pine-forward flavor profile, complemented by subtle citrus notes. Perfect for evening unwinding, stress relief, or pain management, Hardcore OG embodies the Sparq standard of premium quality and dependable performance.
Flavors: Pine, Earthy, Herbal, Citrus
Best For: Evening Use, Stress Relief, Pain Management, Relaxation
Hardcore OG is a potent indica cart that delivers deeply relaxing effects with every pull. Crafted with reliable hardware and high-quality, well-sourced terpenes, it offers smooth, consistent hits with a classic earthy and pine-forward flavor profile, complemented by subtle citrus notes. Perfect for evening unwinding, stress relief, or pain management, Hardcore OG embodies the Sparq standard of premium quality and dependable performance.
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About this brand
Sparq
SPARQ is built around the idea of finding your purpose in this world. We believe that everyone has a unique calling and a reason for being here, and it is our mission to help people - through the experience we provide - discover and pursue that purpose. Based solely in MA, we are a small family business with strong roots in our community. Grow with us!
License(s)
- MA, US: MP282013
- MA, US: MC281717
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