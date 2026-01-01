About this product
Effects: Relaxed, Calm, Sleepy, Euphoric
Flavors: Earthy, Diesel, Pine, Herbal
Best For: Evening Use, Stress Relief, Deep Relaxation, Sleep Aid
Hardcore OG is a potent indica disposable built for serious relaxation. With strong earthy and diesel flavors, this strain delivers heavy, full-body effects that melt away stress and prepare you for restful sleep. Hardcore OG is the ultimate Sparq choice for deep, reliable chill.
Flavors: Earthy, Diesel, Pine, Herbal
Best For: Evening Use, Stress Relief, Deep Relaxation, Sleep Aid
Hardcore OG is a potent indica disposable built for serious relaxation. With strong earthy and diesel flavors, this strain delivers heavy, full-body effects that melt away stress and prepare you for restful sleep. Hardcore OG is the ultimate Sparq choice for deep, reliable chill.
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
Effects: Relaxed, Calm, Sleepy, Euphoric
Flavors: Earthy, Diesel, Pine, Herbal
Best For: Evening Use, Stress Relief, Deep Relaxation, Sleep Aid
Hardcore OG is a potent indica disposable built for serious relaxation. With strong earthy and diesel flavors, this strain delivers heavy, full-body effects that melt away stress and prepare you for restful sleep. Hardcore OG is the ultimate Sparq choice for deep, reliable chill.
Flavors: Earthy, Diesel, Pine, Herbal
Best For: Evening Use, Stress Relief, Deep Relaxation, Sleep Aid
Hardcore OG is a potent indica disposable built for serious relaxation. With strong earthy and diesel flavors, this strain delivers heavy, full-body effects that melt away stress and prepare you for restful sleep. Hardcore OG is the ultimate Sparq choice for deep, reliable chill.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Sparq
SPARQ is built around the idea of finding your purpose in this world. We believe that everyone has a unique calling and a reason for being here, and it is our mission to help people - through the experience we provide - discover and pursue that purpose. Based solely in MA, we are a small family business with strong roots in our community. Grow with us!
License(s)
- MA, US: MP282013
- MA, US: MC281717
Notice a problem?Report this item