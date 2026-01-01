About this product
Effects: Uplifted, Energetic, Creative, Happy
Flavors: Pineapple, Tropical, Sweet, Citrus
Best For: Daytime Use, Creativity, Social Settings, Mood Boost
Pineapple Express is a vibrant sativa cart that delivers bright, energizing effects and a burst of creativity with every pull. Crafted with reliable hardware and high-quality, well-sourced terpenes, it offers smooth, flavorful hits packed with tropical pineapple and citrus notes. Perfect for daytime adventures, social sessions, or creative projects, Pineapple Express brings premium flavor and consistent performance — the Sparq standard in every hit.
Flavors: Pineapple, Tropical, Sweet, Citrus
Best For: Daytime Use, Creativity, Social Settings, Mood Boost
Pineapple Express is a vibrant sativa cart that delivers bright, energizing effects and a burst of creativity with every pull. Crafted with reliable hardware and high-quality, well-sourced terpenes, it offers smooth, flavorful hits packed with tropical pineapple and citrus notes. Perfect for daytime adventures, social sessions, or creative projects, Pineapple Express brings premium flavor and consistent performance — the Sparq standard in every hit.
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About this product
Effects: Uplifted, Energetic, Creative, Happy
Flavors: Pineapple, Tropical, Sweet, Citrus
Best For: Daytime Use, Creativity, Social Settings, Mood Boost
Pineapple Express is a vibrant sativa cart that delivers bright, energizing effects and a burst of creativity with every pull. Crafted with reliable hardware and high-quality, well-sourced terpenes, it offers smooth, flavorful hits packed with tropical pineapple and citrus notes. Perfect for daytime adventures, social sessions, or creative projects, Pineapple Express brings premium flavor and consistent performance — the Sparq standard in every hit.
Flavors: Pineapple, Tropical, Sweet, Citrus
Best For: Daytime Use, Creativity, Social Settings, Mood Boost
Pineapple Express is a vibrant sativa cart that delivers bright, energizing effects and a burst of creativity with every pull. Crafted with reliable hardware and high-quality, well-sourced terpenes, it offers smooth, flavorful hits packed with tropical pineapple and citrus notes. Perfect for daytime adventures, social sessions, or creative projects, Pineapple Express brings premium flavor and consistent performance — the Sparq standard in every hit.
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About this brand
Sparq
SPARQ is built around the idea of finding your purpose in this world. We believe that everyone has a unique calling and a reason for being here, and it is our mission to help people - through the experience we provide - discover and pursue that purpose. Based solely in MA, we are a small family business with strong roots in our community. Grow with us!
License(s)
- MA, US: MP282013
- MA, US: MC281717
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