About this product
Effects: Uplifted, Happy, Creative, Energized
Flavors: Pineapple, Tropical, Sweet, Citrus
Best For: Daytime Use, Socializing, Creativity, Mood Boost
Pineapple Express is a fruity sativa disposable bursting with tropical pineapple flavors. Known for its uplifting and energizing effects, this strain is perfect for daytime sessions, creative projects, or socializing with friends. Smooth, flavorful, and reliable—Pineapple Express brings the sunshine to your day, Sparq style.
Flavors: Pineapple, Tropical, Sweet, Citrus
Best For: Daytime Use, Socializing, Creativity, Mood Boost
Pineapple Express is a fruity sativa disposable bursting with tropical pineapple flavors. Known for its uplifting and energizing effects, this strain is perfect for daytime sessions, creative projects, or socializing with friends. Smooth, flavorful, and reliable—Pineapple Express brings the sunshine to your day, Sparq style.
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About this product
Effects: Uplifted, Happy, Creative, Energized
Flavors: Pineapple, Tropical, Sweet, Citrus
Best For: Daytime Use, Socializing, Creativity, Mood Boost
Pineapple Express is a fruity sativa disposable bursting with tropical pineapple flavors. Known for its uplifting and energizing effects, this strain is perfect for daytime sessions, creative projects, or socializing with friends. Smooth, flavorful, and reliable—Pineapple Express brings the sunshine to your day, Sparq style.
Flavors: Pineapple, Tropical, Sweet, Citrus
Best For: Daytime Use, Socializing, Creativity, Mood Boost
Pineapple Express is a fruity sativa disposable bursting with tropical pineapple flavors. Known for its uplifting and energizing effects, this strain is perfect for daytime sessions, creative projects, or socializing with friends. Smooth, flavorful, and reliable—Pineapple Express brings the sunshine to your day, Sparq style.
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About this brand
Sparq
SPARQ is built around the idea of finding your purpose in this world. We believe that everyone has a unique calling and a reason for being here, and it is our mission to help people - through the experience we provide - discover and pursue that purpose. Based solely in MA, we are a small family business with strong roots in our community. Grow with us!
License(s)
- MA, US: MP282013
- MA, US: MC281717
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