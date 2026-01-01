Effects: Focused, Euphoric, Uplifted, Creative

Flavors: Sweet, Fruity, Candy-Like

Best For: Stress Relief, Mood Boost, Anytime Use



Pink Runtz is an evenly balanced hybrid that helps users release negativity and embrace positive vibes. Upon consumption, it delivers an immediate rush of cerebral effects, stimulating both mind and body while creating a captivating sense of Cannabliss. Known for its potent THC levels, this strain is often chosen to ease stress, anxiety, and mood-related conditions. Its flavor is reminiscent of classic hard candy, offering a sweet, fruity, and mouthwatering experience with every hit.



Big, bold, and built to share (or keep all to yourself). Our 2-gram pre-rolls are packed with our premium, hand-trimmed flower for a smooth, flavorful burn that lasts. Rolled to perfection, each one delivers consistent pulls and a smooth burn — perfect for long sessions, group hangs, or when you want to sparq the party!