"Effects: Uplifted, Creative, Focused, Calming

Flavors: Sweet, Creamy, Berry, Citrus

Best For: Daytime Use, Creativity, Social Settings, Mood Boost, Focus



Red Velvet is a vibrant sativa-dominant hybrid with a sweet and creamy flavor profile, layered with bright berry and citrus notes. Its energizing cerebral effects inspire creativity, focus, and social connection, making it an ideal companion for daytime activities or collaborative projects. Perfect for those seeking a flavorful strain that uplifts the mind while keeping the body light and active."



Big, bold, and built to share (or keep all to yourself). Our 2-gram pre-rolls are packed with our premium, hand-trimmed flower for a smooth, flavorful burn that lasts. Rolled to perfection, each one delivers consistent pulls and a smooth burn — perfect for long sessions, group hangs, or when you want to sparq the party!