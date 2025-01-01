About this product
Effects: Uplifted, Creative, Focused, Calming
Flavors: Sweet, Creamy, Berry, Citrus
Best For: Daytime Use, Creativity, Social Settings, Mood Boost, Focus
Red Velvet is a vibrant sativa-dominant hybrid with a sweet and creamy flavor profile, layered with bright berry and citrus notes. Its energizing cerebral effects inspire creativity, focus, and social connection, making it an ideal companion for daytime activities or collaborative projects. Perfect for those seeking a flavorful strain that uplifts the mind while keeping the body light and active.
Flavors: Sweet, Creamy, Berry, Citrus
Best For: Daytime Use, Creativity, Social Settings, Mood Boost, Focus
Red Velvet is a vibrant sativa-dominant hybrid with a sweet and creamy flavor profile, layered with bright berry and citrus notes. Its energizing cerebral effects inspire creativity, focus, and social connection, making it an ideal companion for daytime activities or collaborative projects. Perfect for those seeking a flavorful strain that uplifts the mind while keeping the body light and active.
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
Effects: Uplifted, Creative, Focused, Calming
Flavors: Sweet, Creamy, Berry, Citrus
Best For: Daytime Use, Creativity, Social Settings, Mood Boost, Focus
Red Velvet is a vibrant sativa-dominant hybrid with a sweet and creamy flavor profile, layered with bright berry and citrus notes. Its energizing cerebral effects inspire creativity, focus, and social connection, making it an ideal companion for daytime activities or collaborative projects. Perfect for those seeking a flavorful strain that uplifts the mind while keeping the body light and active.
Flavors: Sweet, Creamy, Berry, Citrus
Best For: Daytime Use, Creativity, Social Settings, Mood Boost, Focus
Red Velvet is a vibrant sativa-dominant hybrid with a sweet and creamy flavor profile, layered with bright berry and citrus notes. Its energizing cerebral effects inspire creativity, focus, and social connection, making it an ideal companion for daytime activities or collaborative projects. Perfect for those seeking a flavorful strain that uplifts the mind while keeping the body light and active.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Sparq
SPARQ is built around the idea of finding your purpose in this world. We believe that everyone has a unique calling and a reason for being here, and it is our mission to help people - through the experience we provide - discover and pursue that purpose. Based solely in MA, we are a small family business with strong roots in our community. Grow with us!
License(s)
- MA, US: MP282013
- MA, US: MC281717
Notice a problem?Report this item