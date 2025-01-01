About this product
Tangy, sweet, and juicy — our Sour Strawberry gummies combine the bright bite of grapefruit with the sweet notes of ripe strawberry in every bite. Crafted for a consistent, premium cannabis experience, they’re perfect for relaxing, boosting your mood, or adding a flavorful twist to your day.
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
Tangy, sweet, and juicy — our Sour Strawberry gummies combine the bright bite of grapefruit with the sweet notes of ripe strawberry in every bite. Crafted for a consistent, premium cannabis experience, they’re perfect for relaxing, boosting your mood, or adding a flavorful twist to your day.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Sparq
SPARQ is built around the idea of finding your purpose in this world. We believe that everyone has a unique calling and a reason for being here, and it is our mission to help people - through the experience we provide - discover and pursue that purpose. Based solely in MA, we are a small family business with strong roots in our community. Grow with us!
License(s)
- MA, US: MP282013
- MA, US: MC281717
Notice a problem?Report this item