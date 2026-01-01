About this product
Bursting with tropical energy, our Sparq Punch Gummies combine the juicy sweetness of mango and pineapple, the zesty brightness of lime and orange, and a hint of bold grape for a flavor-packed punch in every bite. This vibrant blend delivers a lively, refreshing taste that’s impossible to resist.
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About this product
Bursting with tropical energy, our Sparq Punch Gummies combine the juicy sweetness of mango and pineapple, the zesty brightness of lime and orange, and a hint of bold grape for a flavor-packed punch in every bite. This vibrant blend delivers a lively, refreshing taste that’s impossible to resist.
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About this brand
Sparq
SPARQ is built around the idea of finding your purpose in this world. We believe that everyone has a unique calling and a reason for being here, and it is our mission to help people - through the experience we provide - discover and pursue that purpose. Based solely in MA, we are a small family business with strong roots in our community. Grow with us!
License(s)
- MA, US: MP282013
- MA, US: MC281717
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