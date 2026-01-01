About this product
Sweet, juicy, and classic — our Strawberry gummies capture the pure, ripe flavor of fresh strawberries in every bite. Smooth and naturally satisfying, they’re crafted to deliver a consistent, premium cannabis experience that’s perfect for relaxing, sparking creativity, or simply enjoying the moment.
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About this product
Sweet, juicy, and classic — our Strawberry gummies capture the pure, ripe flavor of fresh strawberries in every bite. Smooth and naturally satisfying, they’re crafted to deliver a consistent, premium cannabis experience that’s perfect for relaxing, sparking creativity, or simply enjoying the moment.
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About this brand
Sparq
SPARQ is built around the idea of finding your purpose in this world. We believe that everyone has a unique calling and a reason for being here, and it is our mission to help people - through the experience we provide - discover and pursue that purpose. Based solely in MA, we are a small family business with strong roots in our community. Grow with us!
License(s)
- MA, US: MP282013
- MA, US: MC281717
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