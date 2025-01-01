About this product
Effects: Relaxed, Euphoric, Happy, Calming
Flavors: Sweet, Berry, Citrus, Earthy
Best For: Evening Use, Stress Relief, Pain Management, Sleep Aid
Toxic Taffy is a captivating indica-dominant hybrid, born from Zkittlez and Sherbanger. Its dark green buds, amber hairs, and frosty white trichomes hint at the indulgent experience within. The aroma blends tropical earthiness with sweet berries and lingering citrus, while its effects deliver a perfect balance of euphoria and relaxation. Ideal for melting away stress, easing pain, calming anxiety, or preparing for a restful night, Toxic Taffy is more than a strain—it’s a journey into tranquility and exquisite taste.
Flavors: Sweet, Berry, Citrus, Earthy
Best For: Evening Use, Stress Relief, Pain Management, Sleep Aid
Toxic Taffy is a captivating indica-dominant hybrid, born from Zkittlez and Sherbanger. Its dark green buds, amber hairs, and frosty white trichomes hint at the indulgent experience within. The aroma blends tropical earthiness with sweet berries and lingering citrus, while its effects deliver a perfect balance of euphoria and relaxation. Ideal for melting away stress, easing pain, calming anxiety, or preparing for a restful night, Toxic Taffy is more than a strain—it’s a journey into tranquility and exquisite taste.
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
Effects: Relaxed, Euphoric, Happy, Calming
Flavors: Sweet, Berry, Citrus, Earthy
Best For: Evening Use, Stress Relief, Pain Management, Sleep Aid
Toxic Taffy is a captivating indica-dominant hybrid, born from Zkittlez and Sherbanger. Its dark green buds, amber hairs, and frosty white trichomes hint at the indulgent experience within. The aroma blends tropical earthiness with sweet berries and lingering citrus, while its effects deliver a perfect balance of euphoria and relaxation. Ideal for melting away stress, easing pain, calming anxiety, or preparing for a restful night, Toxic Taffy is more than a strain—it’s a journey into tranquility and exquisite taste.
Flavors: Sweet, Berry, Citrus, Earthy
Best For: Evening Use, Stress Relief, Pain Management, Sleep Aid
Toxic Taffy is a captivating indica-dominant hybrid, born from Zkittlez and Sherbanger. Its dark green buds, amber hairs, and frosty white trichomes hint at the indulgent experience within. The aroma blends tropical earthiness with sweet berries and lingering citrus, while its effects deliver a perfect balance of euphoria and relaxation. Ideal for melting away stress, easing pain, calming anxiety, or preparing for a restful night, Toxic Taffy is more than a strain—it’s a journey into tranquility and exquisite taste.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Sparq
SPARQ is built around the idea of finding your purpose in this world. We believe that everyone has a unique calling and a reason for being here, and it is our mission to help people - through the experience we provide - discover and pursue that purpose. Based solely in MA, we are a small family business with strong roots in our community. Grow with us!
License(s)
- MA, US: MP282013
- MA, US: MC281717
Notice a problem?Report this item