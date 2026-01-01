About this product
Tropical Mango Mint Toothpicks bring bright fruit and cool finish into a precise, low-dose format. Each pick contains 2.5mg, giving you a light, steady effect you control throughout the day. Sweet mango leads, mint follows with a clean, refreshing snap. The result stays smooth, balanced, and clear.
Built for discretion and consistency, these picks fit any setting. No smoke, no lingering scent, no heavy comedown.
Effects: Light, Uplifted, Clear-Headed, Balanced
Flavor: Ripe Mango, Cooling Mint, Slightly Sweet
Best For: Microdosing, Daytime Use, Focus, Social Settings
Built for discretion and consistency, these picks fit any setting. No smoke, no lingering scent, no heavy comedown.
Effects: Light, Uplifted, Clear-Headed, Balanced
Flavor: Ripe Mango, Cooling Mint, Slightly Sweet
Best For: Microdosing, Daytime Use, Focus, Social Settings
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About this product
Tropical Mango Mint Toothpicks bring bright fruit and cool finish into a precise, low-dose format. Each pick contains 2.5mg, giving you a light, steady effect you control throughout the day. Sweet mango leads, mint follows with a clean, refreshing snap. The result stays smooth, balanced, and clear.
Built for discretion and consistency, these picks fit any setting. No smoke, no lingering scent, no heavy comedown.
Effects: Light, Uplifted, Clear-Headed, Balanced
Flavor: Ripe Mango, Cooling Mint, Slightly Sweet
Best For: Microdosing, Daytime Use, Focus, Social Settings
Built for discretion and consistency, these picks fit any setting. No smoke, no lingering scent, no heavy comedown.
Effects: Light, Uplifted, Clear-Headed, Balanced
Flavor: Ripe Mango, Cooling Mint, Slightly Sweet
Best For: Microdosing, Daytime Use, Focus, Social Settings
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About this brand
Sparq
SPARQ is built around the idea of finding your purpose in this world. We believe that everyone has a unique calling and a reason for being here, and it is our mission to help people - through the experience we provide - discover and pursue that purpose. Based solely in MA, we are a small family business with strong roots in our community. Grow with us!
License(s)
- MA, US: MP282013
- MA, US: MC281717
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