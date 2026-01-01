Effects: Uplifted, Energetic, Talkative, Euphoric

Flavors: Citrus, Gassy, Tangy, Earthy

Best For: Daytime Use, Social Settings, Creativity, Wake & Bake



Warheads delivers a mouthwatering citrus explosion that invigorates the senses. This energetic sativa-leaning strain is perfect for those seeking a bright, uplifting high that keeps you motivated and talkative. Ideal as a morning pick-me-up or social companion, Warheads boosts your spirits while delivering a zesty, flavorful experience that's as bold as it is fun.



Big, bold, and built to share (or keep all to yourself). Our 2-gram pre-rolls are packed with our premium, hand-trimmed flower for a smooth, flavorful burn that lasts. Rolled to perfection, each one delivers consistent pulls and a smooth burn — perfect for long sessions, group hangs, or when you want to sparq the party!