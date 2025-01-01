About this product
Effects: Uplifted, Energetic, Talkative, Euphoric
Flavors: Citrus, Gassy, Tangy, Earthy
Best For: Daytime Use, Social Settings, Creativity, Wake & Bake
Warheads delivers a mouthwatering citrus explosion that invigorates the senses. This energetic sativa-leaning strain is perfect for those seeking a bright, uplifting high that keeps you motivated and talkative. Ideal as a morning pick-me-up or social companion, Warheads boosts your spirits while delivering a zesty, flavorful experience that’s as bold as it is fun.
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
About this brand
Sparq
SPARQ is built around the idea of finding your purpose in this world. We believe that everyone has a unique calling and a reason for being here, and it is our mission to help people - through the experience we provide - discover and pursue that purpose. Based solely in MA, we are a small family business with strong roots in our community. Grow with us!
License(s)
- MA, US: MP282013
- MA, US: MC281717
