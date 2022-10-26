About this product
Pro-grade grow tent from Spider Farmer-Easy control of light and temperature to create the best growth surroundings for your beloved plants
Energy-efficient to the fullest-By adopting a unique 1680D Oxford canvas and Diamond reflective Mylar, Spider Farmer tents effectively maximize light reflectivity and prevent light leaks
Stronger, denser & thicker-The metal frame is made from hardened steel, and tents are three-times thicker and denser than ordinary tents. Stable metal angle adapter, a load capacity of up to 140 lbs
Easy observation & smooth ventilation-Vents are set for all sizes of grow tent fans, and you can check your plants effortlessly at any time through the viewing window
Install without any tools-Connect metal frame with corner adapter, pull tent on, put filter straps & floor tray in and job is done
Energy-efficient to the fullest-By adopting a unique 1680D Oxford canvas and Diamond reflective Mylar, Spider Farmer tents effectively maximize light reflectivity and prevent light leaks
Stronger, denser & thicker-The metal frame is made from hardened steel, and tents are three-times thicker and denser than ordinary tents. Stable metal angle adapter, a load capacity of up to 140 lbs
Easy observation & smooth ventilation-Vents are set for all sizes of grow tent fans, and you can check your plants effortlessly at any time through the viewing window
Install without any tools-Connect metal frame with corner adapter, pull tent on, put filter straps & floor tray in and job is done
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Spider Farmer
Spider Farmer has been the innovative leader of LED grow light manufacturing since 2009, with 3800sqm LED Grow Lights workshop and built a 2700sqm workshop for Grow Tent since 2014. Our self-designed brand- Spider Farmer proves to be the popular and well-known product among the customers worldwide in today’s market. Overseas warehouse & and service center & distributors in USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, provide customers fast shipping and take good care of the after-service for customers. We guarantee our quality, our led grow lights with CE, RoHs certification in EU market, ETL&UL list for North America including USA and Canada. We accept OEM/ wholesale/retail service, meet customers’ different needs. Most important, We provide a reasonable & competitive price. Sincerely look forward to being your best partner and hopefully have more cooperation with you! We are a self-sustaining company so the research, design, development, production, and testing are performed by our own teams of experts, who contribute to our extraordinary products. We are diligent at maintaining our partnerships with all of our teams that are involved in every aspect of the LED grow light manufacturing and that reflects on our advanced product line and company growth. Spider Farmer is resolute in providing the highest quality LED Grow Light and Hydroponics Grow Tent to our customers.