About this product
2022 NEW VERSION Low Energy Consumption & High Output: Spider Farmer SF7000 is a highly efficient replacement for 1000w HPS. With 650w of power draw, it features Samsung LM301B diodes, high energy efficient drivers with a photon efficiency of 2.8 umol/J, and a commercial coverage of 5x5 ft. The high photon efficiency brings good PPF value. A PPF of 1786 μmol/s is a worth investing output for only 650 watts of power consumption. Save over 50% on your electric bill in comparison to HID lights.
Full Spectrum & Uniform Photon: SF7000 led grow light full spectrum(2800-3000K,4800-5000k, 650-665nm) is designed with both vegetative and flowering growth periods in mind. With an upgraded design to make PPFD more uniform, the value between the edge area and the center area is reduced. The large fixtures with diodes spread out over the entire surface ensure a more even coverage and deeper penetration.
Good Heat Dissipation & Moisture Resistance - No fan no noise. The driver could also be detached from the fixture and used away from it if needed. It's the answer for any grower looking to fulfill his own needs but who still wants "big" professional results. The detachable drivers also ensure good heat dissipation and a longer lifespan. With waterproof glue material, our led growing lamps can be used in humid environments.
Full Spectrum & Uniform Photon: SF7000 led grow light full spectrum(2800-3000K,4800-5000k, 650-665nm) is designed with both vegetative and flowering growth periods in mind. With an upgraded design to make PPFD more uniform, the value between the edge area and the center area is reduced. The large fixtures with diodes spread out over the entire surface ensure a more even coverage and deeper penetration.
Good Heat Dissipation & Moisture Resistance - No fan no noise. The driver could also be detached from the fixture and used away from it if needed. It's the answer for any grower looking to fulfill his own needs but who still wants "big" professional results. The detachable drivers also ensure good heat dissipation and a longer lifespan. With waterproof glue material, our led growing lamps can be used in humid environments.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Spider Farmer
Spider Farmer has been the innovative leader of LED grow light manufacturing since 2009, with 3800sqm LED Grow Lights workshop and built a 2700sqm workshop for Grow Tent since 2014. Our self-designed brand- Spider Farmer proves to be the popular and well-known product among the customers worldwide in today’s market. Overseas warehouse & and service center & distributors in USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, provide customers fast shipping and take good care of the after-service for customers. We guarantee our quality, our led grow lights with CE, RoHs certification in EU market, ETL&UL list for North America including USA and Canada. We accept OEM/ wholesale/retail service, meet customers’ different needs. Most important, We provide a reasonable & competitive price. Sincerely look forward to being your best partner and hopefully have more cooperation with you! We are a self-sustaining company so the research, design, development, production, and testing are performed by our own teams of experts, who contribute to our extraordinary products. We are diligent at maintaining our partnerships with all of our teams that are involved in every aspect of the LED grow light manufacturing and that reflects on our advanced product line and company growth. Spider Farmer is resolute in providing the highest quality LED Grow Light and Hydroponics Grow Tent to our customers.