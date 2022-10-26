About this product
MAXIMUM UNIFORMITY & EFFICIENCY: Unique designed 4 extended LED bars to edges which can provide more even canopy coverage, especially to the outer edges cultivation areas. With 896pcs SAMSUNG LM301B diodes, SE3000 Led grow lights draw 300 watts with 822.82umol/s, achieving an impressive PPE of 2.75 umol/J, coverage for 3'x3′ of high-yielding full-cycle growth.
UPGRADED FULL SPECTRUM & DIMMABLE: Full spectrum (380-410nm, 660-665nm, 730nm,3200-4200K,4800-5000K) is perfect for veg to bloom, to adapt to each phase of the plant cycle. The dimming knob is ideal for growers to adjust the light intensity according to different growing stages.
PASSIVELY COOLED & DETACHABLE DRIVER: Bar light design and aluminium material on the back contribute to better airflow and great heat dissipation. SE3000 plant growing light comes with a detachable driver and long power cord, thereby reducing ambient heat in your growing space for extended lifespan. With the waterproof circuit board, worry free of the moist environment. Easy installation.
DAISY-CHAIN DIMMING: The daisy-chain function allows you to connect up to 30 SE3000 LED growing lights - dimming multiple lights simultaneously. Widely applied in the commercial growing (horizontal and vertical), grow rooms, home grows, grow tents, hydroponics.
UPGRADED FULL SPECTRUM & DIMMABLE: Full spectrum (380-410nm, 660-665nm, 730nm,3200-4200K,4800-5000K) is perfect for veg to bloom, to adapt to each phase of the plant cycle. The dimming knob is ideal for growers to adjust the light intensity according to different growing stages.
PASSIVELY COOLED & DETACHABLE DRIVER: Bar light design and aluminium material on the back contribute to better airflow and great heat dissipation. SE3000 plant growing light comes with a detachable driver and long power cord, thereby reducing ambient heat in your growing space for extended lifespan. With the waterproof circuit board, worry free of the moist environment. Easy installation.
DAISY-CHAIN DIMMING: The daisy-chain function allows you to connect up to 30 SE3000 LED growing lights - dimming multiple lights simultaneously. Widely applied in the commercial growing (horizontal and vertical), grow rooms, home grows, grow tents, hydroponics.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Spider Farmer
Spider Farmer has been the innovative leader of LED grow light manufacturing since 2009, with 3800sqm LED Grow Lights workshop and built a 2700sqm workshop for Grow Tent since 2014. Our self-designed brand- Spider Farmer proves to be the popular and well-known product among the customers worldwide in today’s market. Overseas warehouse & and service center & distributors in USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, provide customers fast shipping and take good care of the after-service for customers. We guarantee our quality, our led grow lights with CE, RoHs certification in EU market, ETL&UL list for North America including USA and Canada. We accept OEM/ wholesale/retail service, meet customers’ different needs. Most important, We provide a reasonable & competitive price. Sincerely look forward to being your best partner and hopefully have more cooperation with you! We are a self-sustaining company so the research, design, development, production, and testing are performed by our own teams of experts, who contribute to our extraordinary products. We are diligent at maintaining our partnerships with all of our teams that are involved in every aspect of the LED grow light manufacturing and that reflects on our advanced product line and company growth. Spider Farmer is resolute in providing the highest quality LED Grow Light and Hydroponics Grow Tent to our customers.