Sprinkle dissolvables are flavorless, odorless single-serve powder packets filled with precisely dosed Nitro THC™ cannabinoids. Mix into water, juice, coffee, protein shakes, guacamole or salad dressing. Sprinkle onto pizza, tacos, pancakes, or incorporate into your favorite baking recipe or side dish. With Sprinkle, enjoy your favorite food & beverages on-the-go, or at home relaxing. You’ll find no “grassy” flavors or oil residue, all while getting consistent and fast-acting effects, each and every time.
Sprinkle
Sprinkle dissolvables were created to allow consumers to focus on the best parts of their day without worrying about the worst. Powered by Vantage Biosciences Nitro THC™, Sprinkle effects can be felt in as little as 10 minutes. Enjoy it with just about any beverage or food.