The Standard 1:1 Salve is naturally formulated with coconut oil, shea butter, and candelilla wax, and is subtly scented with with a proprietary blend of essential oils. Our Salve is Non-GMO and Gluten Free, and it contains no artificial dyes or fragrances. Apply to areas of pain or discomfort for local pain relief and anti-inflammation. Offered in our standard potency and our high potency formulas.



Product Highlights:

-Targeted Relief

-All Natural

-Non-GMO

-Gluten Free

-No Artificial Dyes