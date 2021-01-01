About this product
The Standard 1:1 Salve is naturally formulated with coconut oil, shea butter, and candelilla wax, and is subtly scented with with a proprietary blend of essential oils. Our Salve is Non-GMO and Gluten Free, and it contains no artificial dyes or fragrances. Apply to areas of pain or discomfort for local pain relief and anti-inflammation. Offered in our standard potency and our high potency formulas.
Product Highlights:
-Targeted Relief
-All Natural
-Non-GMO
-Gluten Free
-No Artificial Dyes
About this brand
Standard Wellness
At Standard Wellness, our mission is to create a new standard in the medical marijuana industry for quality, care, innovation, and education. We’re committed to a research-driven, patient-centric approach, and we will work to have a lasting, positive impact on our community. In all that we do, we are mindful, innovative, positive, passionate, and proud.