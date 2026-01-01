There's a reason the best strawberries in the country come from Oregon. Rich volcanic soil. Cool nights. Long summer days. The Oregon Strawberries STICKS cannabis gummy captures that same honest flavor—straight from the patch to your pocket.



This sativa weed gummy doesn't taste like candy aisle strawberry. It tastes real. Jammy. Deep. The kind of ripe, sun-warmed sweetness you only get from fruit grown in the dirt, harvested at the peak. We built this THC gummy around that authentic profile because flavor shouldn't be an afterthought. It should hit as hard as the high.



And speaking of the high—this is a sativa edible built for momentum. The Oregon Strawberries cannabis gummy delivers a clear, uplifting effect that keeps you moving. Whether you're tackling a creative project, hitting the trail, or just need to shake off the fog, this strawberry THC gummy brings the spark without the spiral. It's energizing without the edge, focused without the jitters.



Each STICKS gummy is precision-dosed for consistency. No guessing. No surprises. Just a reliable cannabis edible that works the same way every time you reach for it. That's the STICKS standard—honest flavor, dependable effects, nothing extra.



The texture is dense and satisfying. A proper chew that doesn't stick to your teeth or dissolve before you've had a chance to enjoy it. This is a premium Oregon cannabis gummy made for people who actually care about what they put in their body.



If you've been searching for a sativa gummy that tastes like something real and delivers a functional, motivating high, Oregon Strawberries is your answer. Farmstand sweet. Hard hitting. Simple, honest, and built to perform.



Grab your pack of Oregon Strawberries STICKS gummies and taste what Oregon does best. No artificial nonsense. Just pure, potent, strawberry perfection in every bite.



Flavor Notes:

* Ripe Strawberry

* Sweet

* Jammy