High noon energy with nothing but clear skies. Haystack Haze is the sativa distillate infused preroll from STICKS that slices through morning fog and prepares you for whatever's next. This flavor infused joint delivers a citrus burst that activates every sense and won't let you idle.



Craftsmanship counts. Unlike other infused joints packed with old flower that clog or run, our precision-milled infusions burn even and hit smooth every time—and are always fresh. No surprises, no letdowns, just premium performance in every pull.



The high potency blend marries ultra-refined THC distillate with botanical terpenes creating a fruit-forward profile worth savoring. Vibrant lemon charges forward, sharp and almost electric in character. Lemongrass introduces herbal complexity, an unexpected layer that elevates the whole experience. Orange smooths the landing, a clean citrus finish that keeps everything refreshed.



This infused preroll isn't quiet—it commands attention and delivers results. Creative energy emerges naturally, sparking fresh ideas and new angles. The uplifting wave builds steadily, carrying you through hours without any crash.



Haystack Haze exists for those moments when good enough won't cut it. When you need taste that matches your drive and effects that actually perform. Bright, bold, and engineered for momentum—this is what a sativa infused preroll should deliver. Wake up, spark up, and make moves.