Sweet, creamy, and a little weird. Yeti Snacks is the indica infused preroll from STICKS that hits like a treat you weren't supposed to find—sugary, smooth, and gone before you know it. This potent distillate infused joint brings a terpene profile that lands somewhere between a candy shop and a citrus grove, with a creamy backbone holding it all together.



Fresh product matters. Unlike other infused joints stuffed with stale material that clog or run, our precision-milled infusions burn even and hit smooth every time—and are always fresh. STICKS earned its reputation on quality, and Yeti Snacks honors that commitment.



The botanical terpenes create a taste burst unlike anything else in the lineup. Bright citrus opens the show, zesty and forward with a sweet edge that hooks immediately. A sugary wave rolls in next, candy-like without going artificial—just pure indulgence. Smooth cream closes it out, rich and lingering, the kind of finish that sticks around and makes you reach for another hit.



The effects keep it simple and satisfying: euphoria lifts first, brightening your headspace and loosening up whatever the day knotted tight. Deep relaxation follows, settling through the body like sinking into something comfortable—present but unhurried, heavy but never locked.



Yeti Snacks is the flavor infused preroll built for kicking back—for those nights when you want something sweet, something smooth, and something that doesn't take itself too seriously. Tastes like something a sasquatch would hide in his coat pocket for later. Creamy, citrusy, and deeply satisfying. This indica brings comfort in every puff.