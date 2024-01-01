Stiiizy 40s blunts are rolled with 100% tobacco free, kief dusted hemp wraps, secured tightly around a glass tip. We’ve packed each infused blunt with high quality indoor flower so that every inhale is just as good as every exhale. Stiiizy 40s Blunts are reinventing the way you get high by being the first to introduce 40%+ THC potency with live resin infusion. Pass the blunt.



APPLE FRITTER



TASTE: Citrus, Apple, Hoppy



FEELING: Hungry, Euphoric, Giggly



DESCRIPTION: Apple Fritter is a sweet and mouth-watering strain, bursting with apple flavor. Best enjoyed at the beginning of the night, this strain is perfect for winding down to a relaxing body high and calm head high as it lifts your senses with its cinnamon, citrus, and hoppy flavors.

