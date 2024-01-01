CA LEMON CHERRY HAZE CRUSHED DIAMONDS 1G

by STIIIZY
HybridTHC —CBD —
  • Photo of CA LEMON CHERRY HAZE CRUSHED DIAMONDS 1G
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Discover a new level of smoking satisfaction with STIIIZY's New Crushed Diamonds extracts. Engineered to perfection, this convenient extract can be packed, rolled, or dabbed with ease, allowing you to customize and elevate your smoking experience to perfection.

LEMON CHERRY HAZE

Taste: Lemon, Cherry, Sweet
Feeling: Energized, Uplifted, Creative
Description: Elevate your mood with the zesty, sweet high of LEMON CHERRY HAZE, delivering a refreshing burst of energy and creativity, perfect for staying inspired and motivated throughout the day.

About this strain

Lemon Cherry Haze is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lemon Skunk and Cherry Haze. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica, offering a predominantly uplifting and creative experience. Lemon Cherry Haze typically contains around 17-20% THC, making it a versatile choice suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers report that Lemon Cherry Haze effects include feeling euphoric, energetic, and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lemon Cherry Haze when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, stress, and fatigue. Lemon Cherry Haze features flavors like citrusy lemon, sweet cherry, and earthy undertones. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Lemon Cherry Haze typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Cherry Haze, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand STIIIZY
STIIIZY
Shop products
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's premium flower, our delicious line of edibles, and our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

#StaySTIIIZY
Visit us on Instagram @stiiizy
www.stiiizy.com

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000620-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item