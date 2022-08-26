Delivery areas with $25 min will get their delivery fee waived if order reaches $50 Delviery areas with a $50 min will get their delivery fee waived if order reaches $100 BEST CANNABIS DELIVERY SERVICE IN THE BAY Getting your hands on cannabis supply in the Bay are has never been easier. It is so accessible that you can have your goods legally delivered right to your doorstep. If for some reason you could not make it to your local Cannabis dispensary, a few clicks on your phone or computers get you access to high-quality weed delivery. Enjoymint Delivered is the best local Cannabis delivery service in the Bay area that gets you your greens in no time! Expect same-day delivery and high standards of service, offering a wide variety of concentrates, high CBD products and edibles of only the finest quality. What makes us different? The extensive choices and information when walking into a Cannabis dispensary can be very overwhelming especially to a new patient. Numerous of people are yet to understand the differences between various Cannabis strains, their effects and benefits. However, Enjoymint Delivered believes that every patient is entitled to an amazing experience when shifting to plant-based medicine, and offers in-depth reviews of each product to help you better understand them before consumption. Rest assured, the products delivered to you are only the best quality – created and stored in the cleanest environment with correct handling and storage. Call us now for free consultation.