FROZEN GRAPEZ - GREY LABEL 3.5G

by STIIIZY
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
About this product

The STIIIZY Grey Label harnesses both advanced technology and dedication to horticulture in providing premium cannabis flower. Consistently delivering an elevated and potent experience, the Grey Label offers highly aromatic and complex flavor profiles in each bag.

FROZEN GRAPEZ

TASTE: Spicy grapes and sweet pungency are released. The flavor follows much of the same profile, although with a touch of earthy woodiness to it, too.
FEELING: Long-lasting effects that will have you feeling lifted yet relaxed. It starts with a light physical tingle, filling your entire body with a light-as-air effect that eases away any aches or pains. A sense of lifted euphoria accompanies this physical high, keeping your spirits free to fly higher and higher. Combined with its high 22-26% average THC level, these effects make Frozen Grapes perfect for treating conditions such as chronic pain, cramps or muscle spasms, arthritis, insomnia and chronic stress.
DESCRIPTION: Indica dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the delicious Mendo Breath X Platinum strains. Named for its tasty flavor and gorgeous appearance, Frozen Grapes is perfect for any indica lover. This bud has fat hand-shaped bright neon green nugs with vivid golden amber undertones, thin orange hairs and a coating of thick and frosty golden amber crystal trichomes.

About this strain

Frozen Grapes is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the effects of Frozen Grapes - if you've smoked this strain recently, tell us about it by leaving a review.

About this brand

STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's premium flower, our delicious line of edibles, and our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

#StaySTIIIZY
License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000620-LIC
