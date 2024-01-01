The STIIIZY Grey Label harnesses both advanced technology and dedication to horticulture in providing premium cannabis flower. Consistently delivering an elevated and potent experience, the Grey Label offers highly aromatic and complex flavor profiles in each bag.



FROZEN GRAPEZ



TASTE: Spicy grapes and sweet pungency are released. The flavor follows much of the same profile, although with a touch of earthy woodiness to it, too.

FEELING: Long-lasting effects that will have you feeling lifted yet relaxed. It starts with a light physical tingle, filling your entire body with a light-as-air effect that eases away any aches or pains. A sense of lifted euphoria accompanies this physical high, keeping your spirits free to fly higher and higher. Combined with its high 22-26% average THC level, these effects make Frozen Grapes perfect for treating conditions such as chronic pain, cramps or muscle spasms, arthritis, insomnia and chronic stress.

DESCRIPTION: Indica dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the delicious Mendo Breath X Platinum strains. Named for its tasty flavor and gorgeous appearance, Frozen Grapes is perfect for any indica lover. This bud has fat hand-shaped bright neon green nugs with vivid golden amber undertones, thin orange hairs and a coating of thick and frosty golden amber crystal trichomes.

