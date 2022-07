Packing a big punch in a LIIIL package. LIIIL STIIIZY is the ultimate portable, disposable vape device that delivers an unexpected vaping experience with great taste and bigger clouds. Its simplicity and portability make LIIIL STIIIZY the new on-the-go must have vape device.

--

ORANGE SUNSET / SATIVA



Taste: Citrus, Pine, Sweet

Feeling: Creative, Euphoric, Uplifting

Description: Orange Sunset is known for its sharp citrus aroma accented by fresh earth and pine. This pod has a sweet creamy citrus flavor with a touch of tangy sour oranges upon exhale. The high is very cerebral, starting with the mind and then your body in soothing waves and leaving you feeling totally at ease.